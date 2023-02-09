Sanders calls Biden ‘unfit,’ blasts Democrats’ record

COURTESY PHOTO

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Democrats have failed the American people, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during the Republican response Tuesday night to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

She said the choice in the country was no longer between right and left but between normal and crazy.

The new Arkansas governor, who worked as press secretary during the Trump administration, told viewers watching across the country, “From out-of-control inflation and violent crime to the dangerous border crisis and threat from China, Biden and the Democrats have failed you.

“They know. And you know it,” said Ms. Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a former presidential candidate. “It’s time for a change.

“Tonight, let us reaffirm our commitment to a timeless American idea: that government exists not to rule the people, but to serve the people,” Ms. Sanders said.

She accused Democrats of wanting to impose more government control, but noted America’s strength lies in its freedom.

“I’ll be the first to admit, President Biden and I don’t have a lot in common,” Ms. Sanders said. “I’m for freedom. He’s for government control.

“At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country. At 80, he’s the oldest president in American history,” Ms.Sanders continued.

“I’m the first woman to lead my state,” she noted, continuing her comparisons between herself and President Biden. “He’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country,” Ms. Sanders said.

She noted President Biden inherited the fastest economic recovery in history, the most secure southern border, fast-rising wages, a rebuilt military and a world that was stable and at peace. “In the last two years, Democrats destroyed it all.”

Ms. Sanders pointed to the 100,000 Americans dying a year from drug overdoses, largely from fentanyl coming across the southern border.

She called President Biden “unfit to serve as commander-in-chief,” saying his weakness was putting the U.S. and the world at risk. She cited Afghanistan, Ukraine, North Korea and Iran as some of the troublespots.

“The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” she said.

“The choice is between normal or crazy.”

Ms. Sanders said that after taking office as governor a few weeks ago, she signed executive orders to ban teaching critical race theory, as well as racism and indoctrination, in schools. She also repealed COVID-19 orders.

“Here in Arkansas and across America, Republicans are working to end the policy of trapping kids in failing schools and sentencing them to a lifetime of poverty,” she said. “We will educate, not indoctrinate our kids, and put students on a path to success.”

During his State of Union address before Ms. Sanders’ speech, President Biden touted recent declines in inflation and gas prices and pointed to the creation of new jobs as well as bipartisan efforts such as the law financing infrastructure improvements. President Biden’s speech was covered in Wednesday’s News-Press, and that story remains at newspress.com.

