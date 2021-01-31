SANGSTER, Dorothy Anne

Dorothy Anne Sangster passed away at home in the loving arms of her husband on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 after a brief illness.

Dorothy was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on the 5th of September 1929 to Simon (Sam) and Norma (Sperner) Puerling. In 1936, Dorothy and her family moved to Santa Barbara for a better employment opportunity for her dad.

Dorothy attended San Roque Catholic Elementary School and Santa Barbara Catholic High, where she gained many life-long friends, most of whom have already preceded her in death.

She married her grade-school sweetheart, William (Bill) Sangster in 1950 and recently they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Dorothy was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved God and lived her life according to her religion. To Mom, her family was her life. She played the piano and organ, sang in the church choir, and was a long-time member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a member of San Roque Catholic Church and also of Our Lady Of Sorrows. She loved to do embroidery, often donating her wares to local charities for their fundraisers. She also loved parties, especially with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Bill, and their children: John (Cindy) Sangster, Mary (Bill) Gates, Jim (Debby) Sangster, Joe Sangster, Anne (Terry) Curtis, Clare (Chuck) Theriot, Bill Sangster, Susie (Tom) Fletcher, Paul (Cynthia) Sangster, and David Sangster. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her brother Tom (Patricia) Puerling, and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Puerling, and his wife Lorraine, plus several aunts and uncles.

Bill and family would like to especially thank Laura, Hospice RN from VNA, for her compassion, care, and support during this time. Dorothy was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A graveside service for family and friends is scheduled for 11 AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations came be made to Villa Majella — a charitable organization dear to Dorothy’s heart.