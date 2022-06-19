SANGUINET, Joseph Anthony

19th January, 1938 to 3rd June, 2022

Joseph Anthony Sanguinet was born on the 19th of January, 1938 in Los Angeles, California and lived primarily in Orange County, California until he moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1982 where he was an active member of the community with Rotary and the Solvang Senior Center. Joe was 84 years old when he was called home to the Lord on the 3rd of June, 2022 from his home in Los Olivos, California.

Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathy and their children, Cheryl Sanguinet Bowater and David Sanguinet, their 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, Evan, Tara and Mattie-Reid Bowater and Sarah Sanguinet. They have 8 great-grandchildren, Chase, London, Bella, Brigham, Tavish, Hayley, Isla and baby Winona.

Joe is preceded in death by his eldest son, Steven Joseph Sanguinet (1998).

The Funeral Mass celebrating the life of this much-loved man, Joe Sanguinet will be held on Thursday, 23rd June, 2022 at 11:00am at The Mission Santa Ines Church in Solvang, California. All friends and family are welcome to attend.