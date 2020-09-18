Sansum Clinic adds cornea specialist

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Kirsten Wagner, a cornea specialist, has joined Sansum Clinic.

SANTA BARBARA — Sansum Clinic has made an addition to its ophthalmology department with Kirsten Wagner, an American Board of Ophthalmology-certified cornea specialist.

Dr. Wagner performs eye surgeries such as full and partial thickness corneal transplants, refractive surgeries such as LASIK, and complex cataract surgery. Those are skills she gained while doing an external eye disease fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Health University Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Prior to that, she earned her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine, where she then completed her ophthalmology residency. During her residency, she earned chief resident status at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital as well as at the Washington National Eye Center.

In a news release, Sansum Clinic said its patients will greatly benefit from Dr. Wagner’s skills because of the additional training cornea specialists have in detecting and diagnosing vision problems more complex than common eye conditions.

“Patients with eye issues that involve the cornea such as corneal ulcers/infections, corneal scarring, corneal dystrophies, and more complicated corneal conditions, as well as other common eye problems like cataracts, will benefit from Dr. Wagner’s expertise, knowledge and surgical capability,” the release reads.

— Josh Grega