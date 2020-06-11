Sansum Clinic announces relocation

GOLETA — The Sansum Clinic Physical Therapy Department announced on Tuesday that it will be moving to a new location starting Monday.

According to the department’s press release, the easiest way to access the new location, 5385 Hollister Ave. Building 1 in Goleta, will be from Patterson Avenue.

Throughout the Sansum Clinic’s 22 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County, the clinic serves more than 130,000 patients annually. Sansum Clinic was founded in 1921 and currently has more than 220 affiliated physicians, making it the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The department’s press release states, “The Sansum Clinic Physical Therapy Department works closely to improve patients’ function and quality of life. We treat those with injuries and those who are experiencing general orthopedic or neurological dysfunction. Our physical therapists have specialized experience in post-surgical rehabilitation and treatment of work and sports-related general musculoskeletal, hand, knee and ankle injuries. We also care for patients with balance disorders who need fall prevention assistance.”

To reach the Sansum Clinic Physical Therapy Department, call (805) 681-7781. To find directions to the new location, visit www.sansumclinic.org.