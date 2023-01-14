Sansum Clinic awarded 5-Star Elite Status by APG

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO of Sansum Clinic, and Dr. Marjorie Newman, the clinic’s medical director, stand with a plaque commemorating the clinic receiving an Elite Status rating from America’s Physician Groups.

SANTA BARBARA — America’s Physician Groups has awarded Sansum Clinic “Elite Status,” its highest possible ranking.

To achieve this 5-star “Elite Status,” a physician group must receive five-star ratings defined by peer-defined benchmarks in care management practices, patient-centered care, information technology, group support of advanced primary care, and accountability and transparency, which Sansum Clinic has accomplished 10 times.

Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO of Sansum Clinic, sees this award as “a testament to our team members who are always working hard to meet rising expectations despite the many challenges throughout this global pandemic. We also could not have received this honor without a tremendous effort by our Medical Director Marjorie Newman, M.D., who spearheaded the huge task of collecting, organizing and presenting all of our reporting data.”

Sansum Clinic seeks to continue its 100-year history and further APG’s mission to improve the quality and value of healthcare by driving down cost and improving the health of the population.

— Caleb Beeghly