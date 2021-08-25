Sansum Clinic reports success with ChatAssist AI

COURTESY PHOTO

Sansum Clinic has praised WELL ChatAssist AI for helping patients through automated conversations.

It was launched recently by Well Health Inc., a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outrach.

“ChatAssist AI automates thousands of conversations between patients and providers, and gracefully hands off to staff when human intervention is required,” said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and founder, WELL Health, in a news release. “ChatAssist AI can independently navigate complex, multi-step patient communications, resulting in a positive experience for both patients and staff. Patient satisfaction improves with a faster response time from providers and staff are freed up to focus on high-touch interactions that their jobs demand.”

The ChatAssist AI was piloted for six months at Sansum Clinic with a focus on telehealth, portal enrollment, insurance verification and COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a news release from Sansum Clinic, 95 percent of the ChatAssist AI conversations were successfully completed without intervention by Sansum staff.

Thirteen ChatAssist AI cases resulted in 35,000 full automated patient conversations. Sansum said that resulted in a savings of 546 hours of staff time during the six-month pilot program.

“ChatAssist AI has been our Swiss Army knife for addressing the range of communication challenges we’ve faced over the past year, particularly in vaccine distribution,” said Karen Handy, vice president of operations, Sansum Clinic. “WELL ChatAssist AI improved our customer experience with personalized messaging while saving an incredible amount of staff time. We’re continuing to use WELL ChatAssist AI to address even more use cases and enable us to quickly and nimbly respond to our patients with the power of digital communications.”

For more information, see www.wellapp.com/chatassist-ai.

— Dave Mason