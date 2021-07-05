Sansum Diabetes Research Institute earns 4 stars

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute announced that its strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency has earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.

The institute also earned the highest level of recognition, the Platinum Seal of Transparency, from GuideStar, a service of Candid. This is the second consecutive time that SDRI has earned this top distinction from both charity evaluators.

“Sansum Diabetes Research Institute’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator said in a news release. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds SDRI to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support SDRI.”

In accordance with SDRI’s long-held belief in being transparent about their work, SDRI is excited to convey the organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner, the institute said in a press release.

By updating their nonprofit profiles on both GuideStar and Charity Navigator, SDRI can easily continue to share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with their supporters as well as GuideStar and Charity Navigator’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grantmakers, peers and the media.

In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness to its ratings methodology. These accountability and transparency metrics, which account for half of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

“It’s important that our donors trust that we are using their donations wisely to accomplish our mission of improving the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education and care,” said Ellen Goodstein, SDRI’s executive director. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating and platinum seal of transparency from GuideStar demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability and help us better communicate our organization’s exciting initiatives at a global scale.”

SDRI’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available on Charity Navigator’s website, www.charitynavigator.org.

