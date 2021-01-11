Sansum Diabetes Research Institute hires new chief scientific officer

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) announced the appointment of its new Chief Scientific Officer, Samuel Klein, M.D., a world-renowned metabolic disease expert.

“SDRI is excited and honored to welcome Dr. Samuel Klein as our new Chief Scientific Officer,” said Ellen Goodstein, SDRI’s Executive Director. “He is internationally known and well respected for his clinical research accomplishments in metabolic diseases and has published over 400 papers in nutrition, metabolism, and diabetes. We are extremely confident that under Dr. Klein’s leadership SDRI will continue to make ground breaking research advances that will improve the lives of people with diabetes worldwide.”

SDRI will establish a new initiative in comprehensive organ systems biology research; develop a research program in “Precision Nutrition” within the context of metabolic diseases and metabolic health; continue its successful type 1 diabetes research programs; Artificial Pancreas and Diabetes and Pregnancy; in addition to Mil Familias; and train the next generation of clinical investigators in sophisticated clinical diabetes and metabolic research.

“Sansum Diabetes Research Institute has a rich 76-year history of excellence in conducting clinically-relevant research that has made important contributions to improving the management of patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes,” Dr. Klein said. “I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the talented and dedicated investigators and staff at SDRI to continue this tradition of impactful research, particularly in launching a new initiative of “Precision Nutrition” in the prevention and treatment of metabolic diseases.”

Dr. Klein is also the William H. Danforth Professor of Medicine, Director of the Center for Human Nutrition, Director of the Center for Applied Research Sciences, and Chief of the Division of Geriatrics and Nutritional Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dr. Klein received an MD degree from Temple University Medical School, and an MS degree in Nutritional Biochemistry and Metabolism from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He completed residency training in Internal Medicine and a Clinical Nutrition fellowship at Boston University Hospital, a Nutrition and Metabolism Research fellowship at Harvard Medical School, and a Gastroenterology fellowship at The Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Nutrition.

— Gerry Fall