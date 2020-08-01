Sansum surgery center receives accreditation

The GI Ambulatory Surgery Center of Sansum Clinic received the highest third-party recognition a surgery center can receive, and is considered to be the gold standard for the industry.

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., which accredits more than 6,100 organizations, distinguished the Gastroenterology Department from many other outpatient facilities for its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.

With this status, Sansum Clinic has met nationally-recognized standards, and the center has met all conditions in order for Medicare patients to receive coverage.

In addition, Sansum Clinic now participates in peer-review and education to consistently improve care and services, along with committing to an on-site survey every three years by AAAHC staff.

The Surgery Center, located at 317 W. Pueblo St., provides comprehensive care for gastrointestinal disorders staffed by board-certified gastroenterologists. For more information, visit www.sansumclinic.org/medical-services/medical-service/details/gastroenterology.