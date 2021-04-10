Santa Barbara Airbus to resume LAX shuttles

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Airbus, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, will resume shuttles to Los Angeles International Airport on May 6.

At that time, daily service to and from LAX will resume with 10 trips per day. The company was hoping to reopen in time for the holidays in late 2020, though officials said the increased spread of COVID-19 pushed the reopening date back.

Airbus General Manager Samantha Onnen said in a statement that, “we believe that we are reopening as safely as possible for our staff and customers,” and added that the company was excited to be open in time for summer travel.

All transit employees, including Airbus staff, became eligible to receive vaccines in mid-March and staff has been working on securing appointments.

Once it resumes service, the Airbus will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID prevention, including mask wearing, social distancing and increased cleaning procedures. Buses will run at limited capacity to allow distance between passengers on board, and the vehicles will be sanitized after each trip and a treated air filtration system onboard “will keep passengers breathing clean air throughout their travels,” officials said.

Reservations can be booked online at www.sbairbus.com for May 6 and onward. The Airbus office will reopen for extended office hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3. Agents can be reached at 805-964-7759.

— Mitchell White