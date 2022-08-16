Santa Barbara Airport adds Lactation Pod

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Airport’s new lactation pod is located just to the right of Gate 2 in the terminal.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Airport has added a private and secure Lactation Pod for traveling parents in need of a private space to breastfeed or pump.

The new facility is on the terminal building’s second floor, past the TSA security checkpoint and just to the right of Gate 2.

A parent in need of this facility can access the Lactation Pod via the Mamava app, available for Apple and Android devices, according to a news release from the airport.

“This smart lock technology ensures the safety and security of the parent to breastfeed or pump in private,” the airport said in its news release. “The Lactation Pod is private, comfortable and spacious, with controllable lighting and airflow, electrical plug for a pump, bench seating and enough room for a stroller. The Lactation Pod size and design is also wheelchair accessible and incorporates handrail features.”

The airport noted that the pod was designed to fit the terminal’s Spanish design.

For more information, go to www.flysba.com.

— Dave Mason