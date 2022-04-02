Santa Barbara Airport begins clean-up project

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Airport will begin a nighttime remediation project next week to remove contaminated soil from a 2019 crash.

The project will occur Sunday through Thursday from 12:01 a.m. – 5 a.m. beginning on April 5. It is expected to last until the beginning of June with no impact on normally scheduled airport operations.

Langan Corp., an international environmental services organization with a presence in California, is leading the project and will work in tandem with airport administration and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The removed soil will be taken by truck to Kettleman City in Kings County for disposal, and clean soil will be placed in the excavated areas.

The contaminated soil is a result of a 2019 accident involving a civilian Lockheed C-130 “Hercules” plane in August 2019. The plane had been traveling from Santa Maria to Arizona when it crash-landed at the Santa Barbara Airport. All passengers survived.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn