Santa Barbara Airport hosts Alpha Resource Center Plane Pull fundraiser

COURTESY PHOTO

A plane is pulled at the Santa Barbara Airport during a 2022 fundraiser for the Alpha Resource Center. The second annual Plane Pull will take place Saturday at the airport.

Santa Barbara Airport is partnering with Alaska Airlines and Atlantic Aviation to host local nonprofit Alpha Resource Center’s second annual Plane Pull fundraiser on Saturday.

On the airfield at SBA, competing teams will attempt to pull a nearly 100,000-pound Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 aircraft with a rope for a distance of 20 feet in the fastest time possible. West-coast based Alaska Airlines is the presenting sponsor of the event, which is also hosted in cooperation with Atlantic Aviation at SBA.

SBA has been working closely with all three partners — Alpha Resource Center, Alaska Airlines and Atlantic Aviation — to organize this one-of-a-kind community event as a symbol of the amazing outcomes that can be achieved when the whole community pulls together in the same direction.

Fundraising teams can include family members, friends, co-workers or even gym buddies. There will be two divisions: one for public safety personnel such as EMTs, police officers, firefighters and military personnel and the other for the general community.

The event is designed for participants of all abilities and ages.

The competing teams will raise money for Alpha Resource Center by soliciting donors and sponsors to support their team’s participation. Each member of a 10-person team will raise at least $1,000 to participate.

All participants will receive an event T-shirt and a chance to win championship prizes as a reward for the fastest plane pull in addition to significant bragging rights.

“Alpha Resource Center highlights the unlimited ability of the individuals we serve. We are excited for Alpha participants and families to join teams from throughout Santa Barbara County to do something we all might think is impossible — pulling an actual Alaska Airlines plane! All of us will walk away from this event with a new perspective of what’s possible,” said Josh Weitzman, executive director of Alpha Resource Center. “We thank Alaska Airlines, Santa Barbara Airport and Atlantic Aviation for helping make our second annual Plane Pull possible.”

