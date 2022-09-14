Santa Barbara area plans for Creek Week

The public is invited to help celebrate Santa Barbara’s 23rd annual Creek Week Sept. 17-24.

Creek Week is an annual opportunity to learn more about local creeks, watersheds and ocean through a series of fun and educational events.

Creek Week will kick off Saturday with Coastal Cleanup Day, when community members can choose from more than 25 beach and creek locations countywide to volunteer their time cleaning up local beaches.

The Santa Barbara Creeks Division is hosting a variety of events including a Craft Night at the Crafter’s Library, a series of informal “Coffee at the Creek” meet-ups, tours of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration and the Upper Arroyo Burro Restoration at Barger Canyon, an online talk about beach water quality, and a Creek Week Tour on the Land Shark.

“We are pleased to bring back the Land Shark Tour this year after canceling the 2020 and 2021 tours due to COVID,” said Cameron Benson, creek restoration and water quality improvement manager. “It is one of our most popular Creek Week events, and many participants come back year after year to learn about our projects and programs.”

In addition to a variety of online talks and presentations, community members can join in the Goleta Valley Library’s Creek Week Art Contest. Submissions are due today, and artwork will be on display through the end of the month. There also will be a bicycle tour along Mission Creek with the Santa Barbara Urban Creeks Council, a falcon demonstration at the Transfer Station, and tours of the County’s ReSource Center and UCSB’s Household Hazardous Waste Center.

“With over 25 events on this year’s schedule, this is the biggest Creek Week I can recall,” said Mr. Benson. “We are so appreciative of all the local organizations who help to coordinate Creek Week and host events throughout the week, and their ongoing dedication to protecting our creeks and ocean.”

Visit www.sbcreekweek.com or www.Facebook.com/sbcreekweek to view the full schedule and event details.

Creek Week is coordinated by the Santa Barbara Creeks Division, County of Santa Barbara Project Clean Water, the city of Goleta, the city of Carpinteria, UCSB and Explore Ecology.

email: nhartstein@newspress.com