Santa Barbara Art Works to present virtual exhibit

In addition to its upcoming exhibit, Santa Barbara Art Works is offering a new online “Print Option” this month, which allows guests to purchase artwork printed on specialty items, such as T-shirts, grocery tote bags, iPhone covers and more. Originals can be selected and pre-ordered by contacting Sudio Manager Jacob Allio at 805-680-6705.

Twenty-five local artists with developmental disabilities will be making up for income lost during the pandemic by participating in Santa Barbara Art Works’ new online art show, “Adventures in Quarantine.”

Located in downtown Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Art Works is an artist studio/gallery with a primary goal of helping artists with developmental disabilities create, show, and sell their work. Temporarily closed due to the pandemic, Santa Barbara Art Works is still teaching classes remotely in painting, drawing and watercolors.

Santa Barbara Arts Works’ new event, “Adventures in Quarantine,” will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and last through Aug. 20.

The exhibit features local artwork of unique houses, wild animals, transportation, mixed-media, abstracts and more.

All proceeds from the upcoming online event will benefit the Santa Barbara Art Works’ COVID-19 Artists’ Relief fund as well as help local artists with disabilities earn back income they lost due to canceled exhibitions.

“Since we can’t meet in person, we are doing what we can during this time to keep encouraging creativity and offering multiple remote art classes throughout the week,” Studio Manager Jacob Allio said in a statement. “Our virtual art show gives the artists a place to display their work and most importantly, an opportunity to make a living.”

This month, Santa Barbara Art Works is offering a new online “Print Option,” which allows guests to purchase artwork printed on specialty items, such as T-shirts, grocery tote bags, iPhone covers and more.

Originals from the event can be selected online and pre-ordered by contacting Mr. Allio at 805-680-6705. The art is available for pickup using COVID-19 safety precautions at the studio, 28 E. Victoria St.

Out-of-town shoppers can arrange for shipping at an additional fee.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, a video walkthrough of “Adventures in Quarantine” featuring Mr. Allio can be found on Santa Barbara Art Works Facebook at facebook.com/santabarbaraartworks.

Other general information can be found at sbartworks.org.

