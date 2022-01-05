Santa Barbara Arts to close

Owner saw change after State Street became promenade

Santa Barbara Arts, located in La Arcada Plaza, will close at the end of the month.

Santa Barbara Arts, located beside La Arcada Plaza’s iconic turtle fountain, will close at the end of the month, owner Lynn Adams told the News-Press.

She didn’t intend to close the store, but business changed when the pandemic hit and State Street closed to vehicular traffic. Since then, she has struggled to get the foot traffic that made her store a hub for almost two decades.

“Every year we were just going up in numbers and everything was so positive. Then it just crashed,” she said.

A sign inside of Santa Barbara Arts displays the store’s commitment to local goods.

Santa Barbara Arts was crafted out of the seasonal Yes Store. As a manager, she noticed customers’ disappointment as the store closed after the holidays. She wanted to offer local goods year round — which proved profitable while tourism was up.

The pandemic barred her from the profitable summers she was accustomed to — though she said this holiday season was the best yet. She may run a holiday pop-up shop once again, but she is undecided.

Ms. Adams knew customers were in Santa Barbara and saw them on State Street’s main corridor, but not even the bronze statues in La Arcada Plaza could pull window shoppers into the side streets.

“The La Arcada businesses that are not on State Street are feeling the same lack of foot traffic. We did a survey once and for everybody walking down the street, one out of 20 came down here,” she said.

She looked at every commercial real estate website she could find, searching for a new location directly on State Street. But the leases were out of her budget.

A variety of local goods are curated by Ms. Adams and sold at Santa Barbara Arts.

She is on the board of directors of Downtown Santa Barbara, which is composed of business owners, and the board has soberly discussed the vacant commercial spots downtown.

Now, she is working with local businesses to find new spots for the artists she curated over the past 18 years.

Much like the standout and one-of-a-kind pieces shoppers have found at Santa Barbara Arts, Ms. Adams holds onto memories and relationships as keepsakes of her business.

Her favorite memory includes legendary Santa Barbara artist Bud Bottoms, sculptor of “Dolphin Family” at the base of Stearns Wharf. He held a roundtable on First Thursdays at Santa Barbara Arts and demonstrated how he made his sculptures on the second floor.

Lynn Adams moved her business to La Arcada Plaza 12 years ago.

“Kids would go up there and just be enthralled,” Ms. Adams said. “That was super, super great.”

Since announcing her retirement, she has been overwhelmed with customers. Many enter with a sad face and recall memories, she said. One loyal customer even offered to take her out to lunch each month.

“I can’t even count how many people have been coming in nonstop,” Ms. Adams said.

She hopes to close the store at the end of the month and is offering discounts from 20-50% off in the meantime.

She looks forward to time with her many rescue animals and her large garden in retirement.

