Santa Barbara Audubon Society presents ‘Birding in Columbia’

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society is presenting “Birding in Columbia” from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The event, which is free and online, features a lively speaker and informative program open to all via Zoom. Environmental educator, birding guide, photographer and fellow ‘Auduboner’ Santiago Escruceria will share his beautiful photos and discuss geographical, ecological, and political insights on birding in Colombia.

Colombia has 20% of the bird species in the world — some 1,957-known species. Mr. Escruceria is a Colombian-born American citizen residing in California for the past 41 years. He has taught environmental education in Spanish and English for the past 30 years, 21 of those with the Mono Lake Committee.

At Mono Lake, he manages the Committee’s Outdoor Education Center program for Los Angeles youth and adults, and for student groups from all over California. Mr. Escruceria is an avid birder and bird photographer, leading birding adventures in Colombia during the winter and walks for school groups in the Mono Basin during the rest of the year.

To view the program via Zoom, go to https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/program-birding-colombia/.

— Gerry Fall