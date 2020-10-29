Santa Barbara baker to compete in ‘Holiday Wars’

Sybille Kroemer of Santa Barbara will be among the contestants on a brand new season of “Holiday Wars,” premiering at 8 p.m. Pacific Sunday on the Food Network.

The episode features host Raven-Symone, along with judges Shimin Li and Erin McGinn.

In the episode, Raven-Symone guides five teams of cake masters and sugar artists as they face off to create “mind blowing holiday displays that are as festive as they are delicious.”

Known as “The Cake Fairy” by her friends, Ms. Kroemer has lived in Santa Barbara for 40 years. She studied art in college and then pursued a career as a registered dental assistant.

In 2010, she decided she wanted a career change and followed her passion into the creative world of culinary arts. It was the start of a love affair with pastry arts.

Since then, Ms. Kroemer has been creating beautiful edible masterpieces as a side business out of her home and hopes to make it a full-time venture one day.

— Marilyn McMahon