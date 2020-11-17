Santa Barbara Behavioral Wellness Community offers Senior Bridge Program

The Santa Barbara Behavioral Wellness Community Wellness Team has developed the Senior Bridge Program to provide support to older adults through the holiday season, and beyond. Those interested may call the Community Wellness Team at 805-364-2750 and sign up for just one call or for regular friendly phone calls from volunteers from Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“We truly are all in this together, and with that knowledge, we will get through this together. Let’s make sure nobody has to do this alone. If you know of an older adult who may benefit from connection by phone, please share this information,” the organization said in a press release.

To learn more about Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness please visit http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness. For assistance with accessing Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness services, call the 24/7 toll free Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.

— Gerry Fall