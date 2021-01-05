Santa Barbara Better Together program reopens

GOLETA — On Monday, the Santa Barbara Foundation and the city of Goleta announced the reopening of the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program.

The city of Goleta has added $100,000 to the pool of funds to help support local businesses as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant program opened on Monday, and the deadline for businesses to submit an application is Jan. 15. Grants are available to small businesses located within Goleta as they reopen and adapt to operating under public health guidelines due to COVID-19.

For more information, go to sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-communityresources/sbbt-small-business-grant-program-guidelines

“Our priority at the Santa Barbara Foundation is to provide support to our community through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jessica Sanchez, director of donor services at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “Finding creative solutions and collaborations like the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program helps to bring much needed funding to small businesses who need it most.”

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “The city is proud to partner with the Santa Barbara Foundation to help provide much needed support to our small businesses. It is critical that we work together and do what we can to help our two businesses survive during this unprecedented time of economic upheaval.”

— Gerry Fall