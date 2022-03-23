Santa Barbara Blues Society duo performs Sunday

COURTESY PHOTO

The blues duo of Celson Salim and Darryl Carriere will perform Sunday when the Santa Barbara Blues Society resumes concerts after a two-year hiatus.

The Santa Barbara Blues Society has had the pandemic blues for more than two years, but the society said, “It’s time to conquer those blues with the blues.”

The society is back with the acclaimed acoustic duo of Celson Salim (guitar and vocals) and Darryl Carriere (harmonica and vocals) performing from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $20 at the door; no advance sales. Proof of vaccinations, booster shoots and ID are required.

For more information, call 805-722-8155 or email info@sbblues.org.

In other news, Tom Murray, singer and guitarist of the Stiff Pickle Orchestra, music instructor and strong supporter of the SBBS, is terminally ill and needs financial help. His GoFundMe website is www.gofundme/a4f18b75.

— Marilyn McMahon