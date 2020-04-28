Home LocalCoronavirus Pandemic 2020 Santa Barbara Botanic Garden looks to slow re-opening
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden looks to slow re-opening

Santa Barbara on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

With the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announcing Friday that a new Health Officer Order clarified “essential” businesses, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden announced Monday that it is looking at a gradual re-opening.

“As the weather warms up, people continue seeking out safe outdoor activities during the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Steve Windhager, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “We are thrilled that, once proper planning is in place, the Garden can again be accessible as an outlet for nature-based recreation, inspiration, and healing to members of our community.”

The garden remains closed, with staff working on the plan to slowly increase visitors over time, allowing for new safety protocols to be implemented.

The SBBG said it would be using hands-free payment options, on-site signage that showcases social distancing protocols, hand-washing stations and a limit on the number of guests at one time.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of both the public and our staff,” said Dr. Windhager. “As such, the Garden is actively consulting with the County, our Board of Directors, and others to ensure a healthy experience for visitors and Garden staff that follows county guidelines.”

— Nick Masuda

Director of News nmasuda@newspress.com

