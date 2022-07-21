Santa Barbara Botanic Garden presents summer concerts

COURTESY PHOTO

Summer Serenade concerts will take place Friday and July 29 outside the Pritzlaff Conservation Center at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.



Summer Serenade concerts will continue this Friday and July 29 on the Island View lawn outside the Pritzlaff Conservation Center at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road.

Both concerts are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics. As usual at the botanic garden, leashed dogs are allowed.

Tickets for each show cost $25 for those 13 and older and $10 for ages 3-12.

Performing this Friday are local singer/songwriters Benjamin Catch, Carly Powers and Conner Cherland.

Mr. Catch, 20, was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and his original music is inspired by nature.

Ms. Powers is a Goleta vocalist who has been singing and performing in bands for almost 15 years. She is part of the Brambles, a local folk duo.

Mr. Cherland performs a blend of styles from Americana, folk, and indie rock combined with live guitar looping and foot percussion.

To purchase tickets, go to www.sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/summer-serenade-series-in-partnership-with-galavant.

On July 29, members of the Channel Islands Chamber Orchestra will perform “Love Songs Both Sad and Ecstatic”.”

The concert will feature the orchestra’s clarinetist David Singer, pianist Miriam Arichea and soprano Patricia Lathrop-McPherson. They will perform Mozart’s “Parto, Parto, (“I Am Leaving”)” from “La Clemenza di Tito,” K. 621; J.W. Kalliwoda’s “Heimatlied (Homeland),” Opus 117, and other works.

To purchase tickets,go to www.sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/summer-serenade-series-channel-islands-chamber-orchestra.

Ms. Lathrop-McPherson studied voice at Brigham Young University, where she was a founding member of BYU Singers. In addition to her work with the Channel Islands Chamber Orchestra, she has appeared locally with Cabrillo Music Theater, the New West Symphony, the Ojai Music Festival, Opera West and others.

Mr. Singer is the principal clarinetist emeritus of the Grammy-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. He has performed at the White House during the Carter and Clinton administrations and was a guest artist with the Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society. He has also performed in chamber music concerts with Yo Yo Ma, Yehudi Menuhin, Rudolf Serkin, and members of the Guarneri and Emerson String Quartets.

Ms. Arichea has been a principal soloist with the Channel Islands Chamber Orchestra since it began in 2003, and has performed with the Ventura College Symphony and San Luis Obispo Chamber Orchestra. She has also performed at the Ojai Arts Center and the Ventura Music Festival.

She has served as music director and pianist for the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura, the Ventura Unified Festival of Talent and Temple Beth Torah in Ventura, among others.

