Santa Barbara Botanic Garden wins  Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner.

The award celebrates accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties listed on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

“As challenging as the past year was, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. The Garden adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden was the first in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants. Founded in 1926, the garden has grown from its original 13 acres to 78 acres today, including more than five miles of walking trails, an herbarium, a seed bank, research labs, a library and a public native plant nursery.

“It is fantastic to see that so many people responded positively to the Garden, enjoyed their tour through California’s ecosystems, and learned about the importance of native plants,” said Dr. Steve Windhager, the garden’s executive director. “But beyond that, I love the way they describe how they feel in the garden – at peace, tranquil, engaged, and just having fun.”

Visitor reviews on the Botanic Garden can be posted or viewed at www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g33045-d104227-Reviews-Santa_Barbara_Botanic_Garden-Santa_Barbara_California.html.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com