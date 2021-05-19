Santa Barbara Bowl resumes ticket sales

The Santa Barbara Bowl is now selling tickets for shows scheduled this fall, including performances by rock bands Glass Animals and My Morning Jacket.

Due to overwhelming popular demand, Glass Animals even announced an additional performance on their North American “Dreamland Tour” at Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 27, since Oct. 28 is sold out.

Tickets for Oct. 27 went on sale Tuesday at noon via AXS.com. More information is available at www.glassanimals.com.

In addition, the band was recently selected as 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalists for Top Rock Song “Heat Waves” and Top Rock Album “Dreamland.” This is the first time the band has been recognized by the BBMAs. The Billboard Music Awards LIVE will take place at 5 p.m. PT Sunday on NBC.

Earlier this month, Glass Animals performed “Heat Waves” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

“Heat Waves” is taken from Glass Animals’ critically acclaimed third album “Dreamland” released last summer and this week was certified Platinum in the U.S. Nearly a year since its release, the song continues to grow globally across streaming platforms and on radio charts, amassing over 450 million global streams to date.

My Morning Jacket also unveiled plans for its first U.S. headline tour in five years, which includes a stop at Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 23. Special guests will be Durand Jones & The Indications. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday via AXS.com.

Fan presales and VIP presales begin at 10 a.m. today and continue through 10 p.m. Thursday. For complete details and ticket availability, see www.mymorningjacket.com/events.

My Morning Jacket will present a wide-ranging live set encompassing new music alongside fan favorites and classic greatest hits from their catalog.

In partnership with PLUS1, $1 per ticket will go to support nonprofits working for environmental justice, racial equity and securing access to mental health care for all.

Hailed by the New York Times as “the new kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock,” My Morning Jacket has released eight studio albums, with 2008’s “Evil Urges,” 2011’s “Circuital,” and 2015’s “The Waterfall,” each receiving Grammy Award nominations for “Best Alternative Album.” In summer 2020, the band surprise-released “The Waterfall II” and the album was met by worldwide critical acclaim. Pitchfork declared, “If its predecessor was about conflict and healing — it’s My Morning Jacket’s thorniest album, emotionally speaking — then this follow-up is more about what comes after that healing,” while the Wall Street Journal called it “an epic meditation on desire.”

