Santa Barbara Bowl to resume concerts

Tickets are on sale for concerts at the Santa Barbara Bowl, which will resume in-person performances in August. First up is Who vocalist Roger Daltrey on Aug. 27. The concert will also feature Dan Bern. Other concerts include Sebastian Maniscalco on Aug. 28 and 29, John Legend on Sept. 16, My Morning Jacket on Sept. 23, Lord Huron on Sept. 28, Brothers Osborne on Oct. 13, Phish on Oct. 26, and Glass Animals on Oct. 27 and 28. To purchase tickets, go to sbbowl.com.
