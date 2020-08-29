Santa Barbara breweries participate in virtual zoo brew

Santa Barbara County breweries are participating in Surf n’ Suds @Home Fest’s first virtual Brew at the Zoo from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

For only $65, participating patrons will receive a 14-pack of beers from 13 craft breweries and one cider from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and the surrounding areas. The 14-packs will be delivered for people to enjoy while virtually meeting animals at the zoo from the comfort of their own home.

During the event, participants are encouraged to dress up like a party animal, and prizes will be given for the best costumes. In addition, a walk-through will be conducted of all the beers from each of the 14 craft breweries.

Participating Santa Barbara County breweries include Figueroa Mountain Brewing (Buellton), M Special Brewing (Goleta) and Santa Maria Brewing Co. (Santa Maria).

Participating breweries from surrounding counties include: Wildfields Brewhouse (Atascadero), Bristols Cider (Atascadero), Central Coast Brewing (San Luis Obispo), Firestone Walker Brewing (Paso Robles), Kilo Kilo Brewing (Paso Robles), Liquid Gravity Brewing (San Luis Obispo), Silva Brewing (Paso Robles), SLO Brew (San Luis Obispo) and Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura). More breweries are currently being added.

Three hundred tickets will be available for the event, including 50 $80 VIP tickets that include a Brew at the Zoo commemorative T-shirt.

Those who purchase tickets will be sent an email with a link to log into the Brew at the Zoo virtual fest by Sept. 25.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the zoo.

To purchase tickets, visit https://nightout.com/events/brew-at-the-zoo-atascadero/tickets?utm_campaign=andres-nuno-1&utm_source=Personal+Tracking+Link.

For more information, visit visitatascadero.com/brew-at-the-zoo.

— Brian Mackley