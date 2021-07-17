Santa Barbara Choral Society announces auditions

The Santa Barbara Choral Society will hold auditions July 24 and Aug. 28 for paid singer positions for all vocal parts.

Rehearsals will start in August for “A Concert of Remembrance and Resilience,” planned for Sept. 18 and 19 at Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

The 2021-22 season will feature music by Handel, Vaughan Williams, Lauridsen, Durufle and The Beatles. There will also be “Community Sings” and a “Beer Choir.”

To schedule an audition, email auditions@sbchoral.org or call 805-965-6577. For more information, go to sbchoral.org.

— Dave Mason