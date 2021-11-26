Santa Barbara Choral Society plans concerts in December at Music Academy

MONTECITO — The Santa Barbara Choral Society has announced its first live concerts in two years.

The Choral Society will perform the “Christmas Portion” of Handel’s “Messiah” as well as additional selections including the “Hallelujah” chorus.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito.

The concerts will be conducted by Artistic Director Jo Anne Wasserman and feature soprano April Amante, mezzo-soprano Tracy Van Fleet, tenor Benjamin Brecher, baritone Ralph Cato and a 60-voice chorus and orchestra.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert is required to enter the theater.

Tickets can be purchased at sbchoral.org.

— Forrest McFarland