Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees elects new officers

COURTESY PHOTOS

Kate Parker was elected as president of the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, and Jonathan Abboud was elected vice president during the board’s regular monthly meeting on Dec. 16.

Ms. Parker joined the board in 2018, and represents Santa Barbara (Area 7). Ms. Parker was born in the Philippines and moved to Santa Barbara in 1977, attending schools in Carpinteria before earning her undergraduate degree at UC Berkeley. After earning her bachelor’s degree she returned to Santa Barbara in 1992, where she and her husband raised three children. She was first elected to the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education in 2006, where she served three terms. Ms. Parker graduated with her master’s degree in Library and Information Science from San Jose University in 2015. She says she is dedicated to advancing educational opportunities for all ages, but especially first generation college students.

Mr. Abboud joined the Board in December of 2014 and represents Isla Vista, UCSB and Hope Ranch (area 6). Mr. Abboud is a first-generation American. Born and raised in LA, he has lived in Isla Vista since 2010. Mr. Abboud earned his BA in Political Science from UCSB in 2014. During his undergraduate career, he became especially involved in the student movement against budget cuts in the early 2010s, and served as the Associated Students President during his senior year. Upon graduation, Mr. Abboud co-founded the Isla Vista Self Governance Initiative that appeared on the November 2016 ballot. The initiative succeeded in designing, lobbying for and passing the Isla Vista Community Services District, a specialized form of local government.

The members of the SBCC Board of Trustees now include Ms. Parker (Area 7 – Santa Barbara), Mr. Abboud (Area 6 – Isla Vista, UCSB and Hope Ranch), Dr. Peter O. Haslund (Area 1 – Carpinteria and Montecito), Robert Miller (Area 2 – Goleta), Veronica Gallardo (Area 3 – Santa Barbara), Dr. Anna Everett (Area 4 – Santa Barbara), Marsha Croninger (Area 5 – Mission Canyon and Santa Barbara) and Student Trustee Chernor A. Diallo.

