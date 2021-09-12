Santa Barbara City College defeats West Los Angeles in football

Santa Barbara City College defeated West Los Angeles 23-21 in the Vaqueros’ first football game in almost two years.

Saturday’s victory came on City College’s new turf, which was placed during a $1.7 million renovation project at La Playa Stadium.

The game’s first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie. Field goals brought City College to a 13-7 lead by the end of the third quarter. West Los Angeles had a comeback of sorts in the fourth quarter, but City College maintained its lead.

In other City College sports action, the Vaqueros women’s water polo team lost 12-5 Saturday to West Valley at Cuesta College.

— Dave Mason