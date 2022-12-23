Santa Barbara City College Foundation awards $1.04 million in scholarships

COURTESY PHOTOS

Sofia Gotthold, left, and Alejandra Ceja

The Santa Barbara City College Foundation has awarded approximately $1,037,775 in scholarships to more than 770 SBCC students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“The success of every student is our goal, and scholarships play an important role in that effort. We are honored to support these scholars and grateful to the generous donors who continue to invest in our community’s college and its students,” foundation CEO Geoff Green said in a news release.

The president’s scholarship and the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship were among those awarded. The two scholarships, each a $10,000 multi-year award, are the top prizes available through the foundation.

Alejandra Ceja is this year’s recipient of the president’s scholarship, which is endowed through the estates of Janet and Eugene Aiches and by the Luria Foundation. The scholarship recognizes an outstanding student who has demonstrated service to others, academic and personal achievement, leadership, resilience in the face of hardship,and potential for future success.

“This award means a lot to me because it has given me a chance to prove myself. Receiving such a prestigious award has validated all of my efforts, and given me the confidence to succeed and help those around me, which has always been my dream,” said Ms. Ceja, a first-generation student who transferred to UC Irvine this fall.

The pool of candidates for the president’s scholarship was so competitive that the selection committee decided to award a runner-up with additional funds from the Aiches and Luria endowments.

Milton “Sam” Greenberg, a film production major, received $5,000 in recognition of his achievements at SBCC. The award will transfer with him to Loyola Marymount University.

Sofia Gotthold is this year’s recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship.

The award, supported by Carrie Towbes and Kandy Luria-Budgor (through the Luria Foundation), recognizes a standout student in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) discipline.

Ms. Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors, earning three associate degrees — in biology, chemistry and liberal arts, and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics.

“As a Latina immigrant, I have taken a winding road in pursuing my dreams and aspirations,” Ms. Gotthold said. “I’ve had to overcome the barriers of learning a new language, navigating the educational system, and even homelessness. This award represents not only a recognition of all the efforts and challenges that I have faced throughout my academic career, but it gives me the courage and strength to keep growing into the person I want to be—as a student, a professional, and a member of this community.”

Ms. Gotthold, who aspires to be a medical doctor, transferred to UCSB in the fall.

