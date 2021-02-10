Santa Barbara City College music receives $375,000

Anonymous donors gave a major gift of $375,000 to support the Santa Barbara City College Music Department’s jazz and symphony programs.

In a statement, the donors said, “Personal enjoyment of numerous Santa Barbara City College Music Department classes inspired this donation. The faculty’s teaching excellence and personal musicianship is world class. We are honored to support the SBCC Music Department’s goal of educating music students in our community.”

Music faculty has pursued remote rehearsal and performance using Jamulus, a platform enabling musicians to play synchronously from dozens of remote locations. City College’s three jazz bands were the first in the world at an academic institution to successfully present a live concert of a large ensemble with each member participating synchronously, safely from their homes.

To learn more, visit sbccmusic.com.

— Grayce McCormick