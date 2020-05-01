Santa Barbara City College providing students with emergency grants

While all class instruction and in-person services have been moved online for the near future, Santa Barbara City College is still working to provide for its students.

The first efforts came via the SBCC Foundation, which has distributed nearly $2 million in emergency grants to students. In addition, through the CARES Act recently passed by Congress, City College has been allocated approximately $2.8 million that is being put towards direct emergency grant aid to students, according to Luz Reyes-Martin, executive director of public affairs and communications for the college.

The CARES Act funding is aimed at providing public assistance to students who are experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City College is offering grants from $500 to $1,000 until these funds are exhausted. The college is required to follow federal regulations to govern the use of the funds and those interested are required to submit an application. The applications are electronic and are available in English and Spanish with a deadline of May 5.

“We are enormously grateful to the SBCC Foundation for their ability to step in immediately to provide SBCC Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Grants to our students. We hope these immediate funds were able to provide students with a bridge until other public funds became available,” read a message posted on the college’s website.

To be eligible for a CARES Act Emergency Grant, students must meet the following criteria:

Be involved in a credit program

Be currently enrolled in a minimum of six units

Be a California or out-of-state resident (international and undocumented students are not eligible)

And must have completed a 2019-20 FAFSA or 2020-21 FAFSA

Those who have not completed either FAFSAs can do so at fafsa.gov, with an approximate three-day turnaround from submitted to confirmation that the application was submitted.

The applications will be prioritized, with considerations including:

Financial need (as demonstrated by responses in the application)

The amount of time to educational goal completion

Students who are in the following programs: Veterans, CalWorks, Foster Youth, Umoja, EOPS, or DSPS

Students who are Pell Grant eligible

And students who are eligible for the California College Promise Grant

“We know that the true fiscal impact of the COVID-19 health emergency is profound for our students. The effects of the disruption in our operations and the impacts to our economy will be long-term,” the college website read. “While we are grateful for the CARES Act funding, we know it is not enough to meet the ongoing needs of our students. You are encouraged to read the information about this grant opportunity carefully when it becomes available and be prepared to submit your application if you will be seeking funds. “

Those with questions about the funding can email caresact@sbcc.edu.

To learn more or to submit an application, visit http://www.sbcc.edu/newsandevents/covid-19/cares-act-emergency-grants.php.

