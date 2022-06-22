Santa Barbara City College welcomes new director of athletics

La Deane Hansten has been named the new athletic director at Santa Barbara City College.

She is set to begin her new job July 1.

“I am a fervent believer in the mission of California community colleges and in putting students first and helping them succeed in reaching their goals,” Ms. Hansten said after the SBCC Board of Trustees appointed her. “I am excited to begin at Santa Barbara City College and for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students and staff.”

Ms. Hansten has come to SBCC following a lifetime of coaching and teaching.

She most recently served as the athletic director at Columbia College in Sonora. She served seven years there in the Department of Health and Human Performance, focusing on adapted physical education.

Ms. Hansten was also a member of the Columbia College Academic Senate,.

As Columbia College’s athletic director and representative for the Central Valley Conference, Ms. Hansten was vice president of the CVC Planning Board and chair of the Constitution and Rules Committee. She also was a member of the Public Relations and Sports Information Committee and the Awards Committee.

In addition, she was the CVC sport representative for tennis.

Ms. Hansten is a member of the California Community Colleges Athletic Directors’ Association, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators and the California Community Colleges Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Association. She is involved with the CCCAA Management Council as a member of the Health and Wellness Committee, with a focus on student well-being, and as the state representative for beach volleyball.

Ms. Hansten holds a master’s of sport science with an emphasis on sport management and a bachelor’s of science in physical education, as well as single-subject and multiple subject credentials. She is a former student-athlete at Cuesta College, where she was a member of the women’s swim team.

