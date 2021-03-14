Santa Barbara City College welcomes new director

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Earlier this week, Santa Barbara City College announced that Christina Llerena has been named as its new EOPS/CARE and CalWORKs director.

The college’s Extended Opportunity Programs and Services program is a state-funded, education support program for financially and academically disadvantaged students enrolled full-time at SBCC. The Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education program provides additional services for low-income, single parent students, officials said.

Ms. Llerena is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Columbia University, and comes to SBCC from West Valley College near San Jose. She has spent many years serving marginalized populations, including 25 years of bilingual social work and higher education experience in New York City and the Bay Area. She is seasoned in strengths-based social work, intrusive academic counseling, private and public servant leadership and is a strong advocate of mental health services, according to officials.

She started teaching community college throughout San Mateo County and Santa Clara County in 2004, has worked as an instructor and counselor for First-Year Experience, and served as the former TRIO SSS Director at West Valley College. Through her combination of experiences, she has developed extensive experience in developing equity-driven initiatives and is passionate about supporting EOPS students.

— Mitchell White