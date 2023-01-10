Santa Barbara City Council meeting canceled

The Santa Barbara City Council meeting scheduled for today has been canceled, another victim of the major winter storm that slammed into the county Monday, bringing with it heavy rainfall and severe flooding.

The council was supposed to meet in a special session starting at 2 p.m.

Council members had a busy agenda on the table.

Topping the list was a review and possible implementation of a fee structure for the city’s outdoor dining parklets, most of them on lower State Street and adjoining side streets.

City staff is urging a fee structure be put in place for restaurants with parklets, saying the fees would be used to pay for the cleaning and maintenance of the Downtown Pedestrian Promenade.

As of deadline Monday, no date had been set to reschedule the special meeting, or whether today’s planned agenda items would be added to the council’s regular meeting to be held next week.

