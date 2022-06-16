Santa Barbara City Council raises waste rates

The Santa Barbara City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve the increase in rates for solid waste and water waste rates.

After determining there was no majority written protest (only five written protests were received), the council voted to approve staff recommendations for a rate schedule for fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The revenue adjustments are for 7%, 6.5% and 6.5% for fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The current average single family bill is for $56.07. In 2023, it will increase by $3.75 to $59.82. In 2024, it will increase $1.42 to $61.42. In 2025, it will increase $4.48 to $65.72. Those costs are for solid waste and water waste.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com