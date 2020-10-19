Santa Barbara City Council to consider approving installation of Bike Share docking systems

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will be recommended to approve a limited duration application for the installation of Bike Share docking systems in the city in accordance with the Bicycle Share Pilot Program and find it does not require review by the Historic Landmarks Commission.

After reviewing three different vendors, the council chose BCycle, a bike share operator with more than 10 years of experience and Trek Bicycle Corporation’s backing.

A “Bike Share Operator’s Permit” was signed by BCycle and the city in February of 2020.

Because of the uncertainty of COVID-19 and plans for the State Street promenade, staff recommends putting limited duration bike share docking systems on the promenade instead of permanent systems on the sidewalks.

“The docking systems would be non-permanent, relocatable and placed to minimize aesthetic or other impacts,” the staff report reads. “As the guiding vision for the State Street Promenade develops and as the Bicycle Share Pilot Program does or does not gain traction in Santa Barbara, bike share docking system locations can remain nimble and adaptive. If a permanent redesign project is developed, the City Council can determine the ongoing need for bike share on State Street and HLC will approve the redesign.”

Operator fees are intended to offset management costs, and staff will reevaluate the fees at the end of the 3-year pilot program period.

The city hopes the program will increase personal mobility, reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, reduce parking demand and decrease cost of transportation for individuals.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and can be viewed at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com