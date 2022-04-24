Santa Barbara City Council to consider childcare issues

Just how accessible and affordable is childcare in Goleta and Santa Barbara? The Santa Barbara City Council is slated to find out when it convenes Tuesday afternoon.

Both cities commissioned the United Way of Santa Barbara County to conduct a childcare assessment to understand the needs of working parents. Santa Barbara contributed $17,500 for the study which surveyed parents, employers and childcare providers through online polls, interviews and focus groups.

In all, 492 parents responded to a survey and 72 local childcare providers gave information, according to a council agenda report.

The United Way’s work found the average monthly cost full-time for an infant is $1,481 and for a preschooler $1,194. The group’s research also found a significant gap between the need for care and capacity as well as staffing issues.

Additionally Tuesday, the city council will consider the renewal of the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District.

The council is expected to hold a hearing on the matter and adopt a resolution regarding its intention to modify its management district plan, according to an agenda report.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District was established in 2010. It was last renewed by the council in 2019. A new proposed term would sunset after 0 years.

The renewed district would include Santa Barbara and Goleta as well as parts of the unincorporated county.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place at 2 p.m. It can be attended in-person or streamed online through www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com