Santa Barbara City Council to consider library restoration contract

Plaza renovation is part of the Santa Barbara Central Library renovation project, which the Santa Barbara City Council plans to discuss today.

The Santa Barbara City Council will consider a contract for the Central Library reconstruction projects at its weekly meeting today.

Specifically, the council will consider a nearly $9.39 million contract with Nationwide Contracting Services for the reconstruction projects and authorization for the Public Works director to approve expenditures up to $938,775 to cover additional costs.

The council is also asked to approve the transfer of various fiscal year 2022 funds for the renovation projects.

The Santa Barbara Central Library renovation project has three facets: plaza renovation, which includes an accessible ramp connecting the lower and upper plazas and new hardscape, lighting, planters and drought-tolerant landscaping; construction of a new elevator compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and construction of a lower-level staff area with a new conference room, lights, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, flooring, kitchen upgrades and more.

The project is expected to launch a soft start in the beginning of April with construction to begin in early July 2022, according to the council report.

Additionally, the city council will consider a resolution of intention to develop a Coast Village Community Benefit Improvement District. The area spans from Olive Mill Road to Hot Springs Road, including properties along Los Patos Way and Coast Village Circle, according to a council report.

Community benefit improvement districts are created to establish a steady revenue source to fund special services within a designated area.

The Santa Barbara City Council will meet at 2 p.m. today. Those interested can view the agenda or tune into the meeting remotely here: santabarbaraca.gov/gov/cityhall/council/meetings/videos/default.asp.

There is no Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for today.

