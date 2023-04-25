Santa Barbara City Council to consider short-term rental enforcement program

The Santa Barbara City Council today will discuss the creation of a short-term rental enforcement pilot program.

City staff will bring a recommendation to the council today to approve funding for resources needed for appropriate inspection and enforcement. The recommended funding is estimated at $1,175,000.

The enforcement program’s purpose is to assess the existence of unregulated short-term rentals operating within Santa Barbara, with the goal of protecting rental housing stock and neighborhood character.

The objective of the 12-month program is to gather accurate data on the number, location and seasonality of short-term vacation rentals operating in the city before shifting efforts to enforcement of Santa Barbara’s zoning laws through investigation and, if necessary, prosecution of operating illegal rentals.

The program would be a joint effort of the City Attorney’s Office and the Finance Department.

City officials said housing is a top priority of the City Council and that the community and the use or acquisition of properties to conduct illegal short-term rentals reduces available residential housing. They also said short-term rentals can have adverse impacts on neighborhoods.

Currently, short-term rentals are not allowed in most inland areas as those zones are generally residential. In the coastal area, enforcement is complaint-driven due to nuisance-like conditions. In zones that allow short-term rental use, property owners can apply for a land use conversion permit to legally operate. The property must comply with the city’s zoning ordinance before such a permit can be issued.

Promotion of the proposed program has already prompted inquiries from property owners wanting to be proactive about the situation with their rentals, according to city officials. There have also been inquiries about obtaining a business tax certificate. However, a business tax certificate does not legalize a short-term rental.

