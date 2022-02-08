Santa Barbara City Council to discuss digital format for budget, zoning

The Santa Barbara City Council plans to discuss digital budget planning, zoning and sidewalk vending at its meeting at 2 p.m. today.

The council is considering city staff’s recommendation to carry out an agreement with OpenGov. Inc. to transition from a printed budget to an online, interactive digital format. The agreement would cost $117,543, according to the city council’s agenda.

The council will also consider staff’s recommendation to replace a zoning designation to allow a community health clinic and other uses at 3237 State St.

And the staff is recommending the council amend the municipal code to regulate sidewalk vending.

To stream the meeting online, go to santabarbaraca.gov/cap. To participate in the virtual meeting during public comment, visit santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q.

