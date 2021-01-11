Santa Barbara City Council to discuss energy code, new legislation

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will consider and appoint liaisons to the advisory groups and commissions.

The council members will also receive a presentation from Mosquito and Vector Management District, which will focus on the discovery of an invasive mosquito, Aedes aegypti in Santa Barbara County.

In other business, the council will receive a written and oral presentation from staff on important new legislation. Staff will discuss 34 important California bills in the accompanying 2021 New Legislation Report.

Bills they will mention include Implicit Bias Training, Skateboard Park Use by “Other Wheeled Recreational Devices,” Property Tax Relief for Seniors and Fire Victims, Crime Victim Lease Termination, Limited Social Media Use Allowed, Workers’ Compensation COVID-19 Critical Workers, Chokeholds Banned, Shorter Probation for Misdemeanors, Custodial Interrogation of Minors, Microchipping Dogs and Cats, Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products and more.

Finally, the council will receive a presentation from staff on supporting the city’s clean energy goals by implementing a reach code to establish all-electric requirements for new construction, and look into pathways of implementation.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and can be streamed live at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP or broadcast live in English and Spanish on City TV Channel 18.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com