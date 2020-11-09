Santa Barbara City Council to discuss just cause evictions ordinance

In a special closed session at noon on Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will discuss the price and terms of rent restructure of the real property located at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

In the regular meeting at 2 p.m., it will discuss and potentially adopt a proposed ordinance that would require just cause for residential evictions and a resolution establishing relocation assistance payments for no-fault just cause evictions.

City staff recommends the definition of tenant include people occupying a rental unit under oral agreements for landlords not operating with written agreements, according to the staff report.

They also recommend clarifying language to avoid creating a permanent rent freeze for tenants with written leases by adding, “Written lease offers from the owner made after the first extension or renewal following the effective date of this Chapter may include lawful rent adjustments.”

In addition, city staff will recommend the council to re-evaluate the Commercial Temporary Eviction Moratorium Ordinance in light of the current health and safety conditions related to COVID-19 and consider possible amendment options.

The options they provide are considering whether commercial tenancies should receive ongoing or different protection than residential tenants, writing in the staff report, “Many landlords and tenants have expressed concern about the mushrooming levels of deferred rent debt and the capacity of businesses to repay it.”

“Council may wish to terminate the commercial TEMO earlier than the March 31, 2021 extension that resulted from Governor Newsom’s action to extend commercial eviction protections after the legislature chose not to do so,” the report continues. “Another option would be to follow the model of AB 3088 and specify a minimum monthly payment percentage (AB 3088 requires residential tenants to pay at least 25% of their Sept. 2020 to Jan. 2021 deferred rent by the end of Jan. 2021). While not strictly necessary, adding a fixed payment percentage would provide certainty to commercial landlords, as well as tenants.”

In other business, the city council will be recommended to La Casa De La Raza at 601 E Montecito St. as a landmark because of its “architectural style and historical significance to the city.”

“The unique octagon tower dominating the corner of Calle Cesar Chavez and Montecito Streets has been an important icon to the Lower Eastside neighborhood since it was constructed in 1931,” the staff report reads. “It has been a symbol of welcome and source of cultural engagement for the Santa Barbara Latinx and greater Santa Barbara community since its purchase in 1970 as the home of La Casa de la Raza Community Center.

“La Casa De La Raza is worthy of joining the elite list of Landmarks, which are considered the most important resources contributing to the city’s unique historical and architectural repertoire.”

