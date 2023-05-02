Santa Barbara City Council to discuss police department audit

The Santa Barbara City Council today will hear a presentation from staff on the findings and recommendations of an audit of Santa Barbara Police Department policies, procedures and practices that highlight strong leadership and community engagement, as well as a low use of force rate.

The council will meet at 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The council approved conducting an audit of the SBPD on June 6, 2022 as a key component of implementing a new civilian oversight system for law enforcement. It was a proactive effort to ensure transparency and demonstrate accountability to the highest of standards and best practices.

The OIR Group, an independent team of police practices experts, was the firm selected to conduct the audit due to its more than two decades of experience in oversight.

The audit was directed by the City Administrator’s Office and primarily supported by Commander Kasi Corbett of the Police Department’s Community Accountability Team.

The audit included a review of the police department’s complaint process; the need for executive development and leadership training; employee retention and recruiting; use of force training and review; and general policy compliance.

It includes 31 recommendations, of which 19 already have been implemented and eight are in process of being implemented. Three recommendations have been noted for further review.

The city said its review was not in response to a critical incident or a publicized case of police misconduct. Instead, the city said it took a proactive step to ensure transparency of the department’s policies, processes and practices as well as accountability to the highest of standards and best practices.

“I am pleased that the audit aligned with many of the improvements and refinements that I was already in the process of implementing,” Police Chief Kelly Gordon said.

“It also affirms that our department fundamentals are strong, and that our team excels in regards to how we engage with the community, investigate both internal and external complaints, and conduct use-of-force investigations.”

The audit highlights the low number of complaints received by the Santa Barbara Police Department, as well as the extraordinarily limited number of use-of-force incidents.

In 2022, there were only 147 use of force incidents out of 45,111 contacts, which means that approximately 99.67% of contacts did not result in force used. The majority of these incidents are “takedowns,” where officers take resistant subjects to the ground to better control and detain them.

The independent auditor specifically noted that the last officer-involved shooting in the city was in 2019, and that there is a culture that supports restraints and de-escalation of conflict rather than a reliance on physically aggressive policing, officials said.

However, the OIR Group noted opportunities for enhanced review of Use of Force cases as well as providing further detail on de-escalation tactics that are utilized by officers.

All of the recommendations OIR made relating to the complaint process have already been implemented by the department’s Professional Standards Unit. These improvements include enhancement of post-investigation communications, inclusion of all correspondence with complainants as part of the formal investigation file, and establishing an internal standard to complete a majority of investigations within 120 days.

A theme throughout the report is the impact of low staffing levels on the ability of the department to support and promote professional development opportunities for officers, as well as exceed established training standards, which in turn impacts employee morale, retention and promotion.

Under Chief Gordon’s leadership, executive development is a top goal for the department, according to the city.

Chief Gordon will speak to the prioritization of executive development and training throughout the budget process that begins in May.

The department is also in the process of updating and improving its employee recruitment and retention strategies.

“The audit supports the direction the mayor and City Council took in creating the new civilian oversight system for law enforcement,” City Administrator Rebecca Bjork said.

“This offers the community more insight into our police department, and provides the opportunity for us to work closely together as we evolve our policies and practices to meet new standards and expectations.”

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com