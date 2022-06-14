Santa Barbara City Council to discuss waste rates

The Santa Barbara City Council will hold a public hearing on proposed solid waste rate increases as part of its meeting today.

Council members will meet at 2 p.m. upstairs at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. People can attend the meeting in person or watch it live at santabarbaraca.gov/cap.

Council members today are scheduled to determine whether there is a “majority written protest” on the solid waste rate hikes. If there isn’t, the council is expected to direct the city staff to prepare a rate schedule for solid waste rates.

Earlier in today’s meeting, the council is expected to hold a consent public hearing, as part of its consent calendar, to hear comments about proposed water and wastewater capacity charges.

Today’s consent calendar also includes a memorandum of understanding between the city of Santa Barbara and Service Employees’ International Union, Local 620, Santa Barbara City Employees’ Association (General Unit).

And the consent calendar includes the De la Vina bridge replacement project. City staff is recommending the council approve a budget amendment to appropriate grant money and city funds for the project.

The staff is also recommending the council OKs $2,876,000 in condemnation compensation amounts, which would go to the state treasury or directly to the affected property owners in the 2700 block of De la Vina Street.

Also on the consent calendar are amendments to the animal control code and zoning requirements for emergency service antennas.

And the consent calendar includes execution of contracts for the purchase of energy “necessary or convenient” for the operation of Santa Barbara Clean Energy.

Another item on the consent calendar concerns pedestrian safety improvements at Bath and Sola streets, Canon Perdido and Nopal streets, and Salinas Street and Old Coast Highway.

To participate in the virtual meeting during public comment, visit santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q.

