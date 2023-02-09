Santa Barbara City Council to meet Friday

The Santa Barbara City Council will consider and set council priorities for Fiscal Year 2023 during a special council meeting on Friday.

The meeting will be held at the Palm Park Beach House, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. It will begin at 9 a.m.

The meeting, held in workshop format, will be open to the public to attend, but neither a live video stream nor a video recording will be available to view.

Staff is recommending the council consider and set its priorities for the year.

In addition, staff recommends the council explore council and staff roles to respond effectively to policy direction from the council, and to accomplish the work by city staff.

In addition, the council is expected to review changes to the Brown Act and changes to campaign finance rules, as well as other matters regarding council procedures.

Another subject on the limited agenda is the council retreat, at which, among other things, council members are expected to discuss holding a future workshop to address issues related to accessory dwelling units.