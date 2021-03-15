Santa Barbara City Council to receive update on Five-Year Capital Improvement Program

The Five-Year Capital Improvement Program for Fiscal Years 2022 through 2026 and a status update on the mid-year Capital Improvement Program is headed to the Santa Barbara City Council this Tuesday.

The overall city CIP, which includes projects for the Airport, Fire, Information Technology, Library, Parks and Recreation, Police, Public Works, Sustainability & Resilience and Waterfront Departments, totals approximately $1.2 billion for the five-year planning period plus future needs.

Projects proposed for funding total approximately $483 million, with approximately $706 million in unfunded projects.

The goals of the CIP are to: provide a planning document for capital improvements, including appropriate supporting information as to the necessity for such improvements, over a five-year planning period; identify unmet capital needs based on anticipated funding levels; and provide a plan for capital improvements as a basis for preparing the two-year Capital Budget for the coming budget cycle.

The council will also receive a presentation from the South Coast Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce on the economic development partnership.

The city committed $25,000 to the chamber to fund the Economic Development Partnership program to assist with economic development efforts, including downtown attraction efforts, retention of businesses throughout the city and advocacy for commercial property owners. Visit Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Foundation also contributed $25,000 to help fund the Chamber’s initiative.

“The chamber has prioritized its work efforts to address downtown business attraction efforts to respond to the increasing downtown commercial vacancy rates,” the staff report reads. “As part of its contract, the chamber will provide an annual report later this year detailing their work efforts.”

The council will also be asked to adopt the abandoned shopping cart ordinance, increase design services for the De la Guerra Plaza Revitalization Project and provide $23,450 for mural stakeholder outreach for the Ortega Park Renovation Project, among other items on the consent calendar.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed online at www.santabarbaraca.gov/cap.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com